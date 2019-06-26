St. Clair County inmate said he needed to go to the hospital. Then he escaped.

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A 23-year-old man in police custody tried to escape while sheriff’s deputies took him to the hospital, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.





Daniel J. Reed, of Vincennes, Indiana, was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday for erratic driving and suspected possession of methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Early Wednesday morning, Reed complained about medical issues and possible reactions to consumption of illegal substances.

Reed, who was handcuffed and shackled at the ankles, was being transported to Belleville Memorial Hospital for treatment. There were two officers with him and a third following in a second squad car, the sheriff’s department said.

At the intersection of 17th Street and Belt Line in Belleville, Reed kicked out the rear passenger’s window and slid out of the vehicle. He attempted to run, but was quickly secured by law enforcement personnel, the sheriff’s department said. Officers from Belleville and Swansea were called to assist at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his original complaints, Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

In addition to the drug charges, Reed was charged Wednesday with one county of criminal damage to government owned property and one county of escape. His bail was set at $30,000.

“The jail transports people every day to courts, medical facilities, or other locations at all hours of the day,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson. “Every effort is made to ensure this is done securely and efficiently. Ninety-nine percent of the time it becomes routine, but we are always prepared for the 1 percent that does not. Officers were able to quickly get this situation under control and maintain custody of this subject before he was able to cause any more serious chaos.”