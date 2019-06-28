Crime
Man charged after Madison County girl is given cocaine, sexually assaulted
A St. Louis man faces charges of giving cocaine to a 2-year-old Madison County girl and sexually assaulting her, according to media reports.
Matthew S. Miller, 40, was charged with three counts of predatory sexual assault and four counts of aggravated battery of a child, according to court records.
Lacey Take, 31, of Troy was charged with permitting the sexual abuse of a child, according to court records.
Police were alerted Sunday after the girl was brought to Anderson Hospital in Troy. She was later taken to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, according to a report from KSDK-Channel 5.
The girl was bitten on her foot, leg and hand.
KMOV-Channel 4 reported that Take “was responsible for the toddler’s welfare.”
