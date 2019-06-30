Police shut down I-255 in both directions while searching for suspect

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

Illinois State Police have shut down all traffic on Interstate 255 north of Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Transportation tweeted that all lanes of the highway were blocked off at mile marker 21, near Caseyville. At 9:15 a.m., the agency said the I-64 westbound ramp to I-255 northbound was also blocked.

ISP Trooper Josh Korando told the Post-Dispatch that officers were searching for a suspect and had been since 6:30 a.m.

The Post-Dispatch reported that traffic cameras along I-255 showed police vehicles on the highway at Collinsville Road as well.

This is a developing story. Check back to bnd.com.