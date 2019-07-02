Impersonating an officer, other charges against controversial Alorton mayor dropped

A local mayor is accused of impersonating a police officer, listen to dispatcher call An ISPERN dispatcher informed police about a female driver impersonating a police officer on Interstate 64. The car had a sign on the driver's side door that stated "Mayor Jo Ann Reed. " Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An ISPERN dispatcher informed police about a female driver impersonating a police officer on Interstate 64. The car had a sign on the driver's side door that stated "Mayor Jo Ann Reed. "

Five felony charges against Alorton Mayor JoAnn Reed were dismissed Tuesday due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Reed was in the St. Clair County courtroom of Associated Judge Steve McGlynn with her attorney, Ustinov Kuehn, on Tuesday. She agreed to plead guilty to possessing oscillating police lights on her private vehicle, a class A misdemeanor, for which Reed will pay a $250 fine.

Three other sets of felony counts, brought by former St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendon Kelly from 2016 through 2018, were dismissed.

Indictments against her ranged from felony vote buying, official misconduct and impersonating a police officer related to the lights on her car. The later charge carried a possible punishment of $2,500 and a year in jail.

“These cases involve certain allegations of misconduct in a political setting, which in my view, after a review of the evidence, the state simply can not reach its burden,” said David Rands, a special prosecutor assigned to the case. “Given the state of the evidence, it’s my considered opinion that we simply do not have the evidence to prove these cases beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Rands said any further issues or concerns with Reed “should be addressed at the ballot box.”

Kuehn said Tuesday that he’s pleased, but not surprised, with the outcome of the hearing.

“The most important aspect of today’s proceedings involved a declaration on the record by an independent special prosecutor ... that he reviewed the many felony accusations leveled against Mayor Reed, and that he believed the evidence against her did not (represent) a sufficient basis to convict,” Kuehn said. “Mayor Reed feels vindicated and I wish her Godspeed.”

Reed could not be immediately reached for comment.

In December, felony arson charges were brought against a 19-year-old man, Yadarious A. Crawford, in connection with a fire that burned Reed’s Alorton house. It was the third time a residence Reed lived in had burned to the ground.

Reed, who had previously been elected mayor, pleaded guilty in 2014 to smuggling a cell phone into the Alorton Village Jail where a relative was being held on a battery charge. Reed received probation and community service. After she attended a drug treatment program, her conviction was removed from her record. She ran for mayor and won again.