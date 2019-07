Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police responded to a shooting in East St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Around 9:07 p.m., the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted that shots had been fired in the 4600 block of Caseyville Avenue. Three minutes later, the agency said at least one person had been shot in the 4700 block of the same street.

Police were on scene. No other information was immediately available.

