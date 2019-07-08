Caseyville police cars damaged, two alleged car thieves remain at large

Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you.

Two of four alleged car thieves were captured by police after they fled in their stolen vehicle Monday morning.

Caseyville police cars responded to a car burglary in progress at Motel 6 at about 1:15 a.m., Caseyville Police Chief Tom Coppotelli said.

“When both officers arrived on scene, they saw the suspect vehicle about to leave the scene. There were four people inside of the car,” he said.

The driver and one of the passengers were taken into custody. The other two remain at large.

The suspects fled the hotel parking lot, ramming the police cruiser from behind and escaping onto Illinois 157 and Interstate-64. One of the passengers either jumped or fell out of the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Missouri, and was seen discarding an object, Coppotelli said. A gun was was recovered.

Two Caseyville police cars were damaged, but there were no injuries, Coppotelli said.

"They saw the police officers as they pulled right in front of them on the Motel parking lot. They tried to back up. They did a lot of damage to their car," Coppotelli said. "The driver went around to the backside of the hotel. They rear ended our car on purpose. They were able to get out of the parking lot and onto 157. The passenger jumped out or fell out of the moving vehicle and discarded something. It turned out to be a firearm."





The stolen vehicle continued onto I-64 where Washington Park police and other agencies stopped them. The driver was arrested, but the two other passengers fled, Coppotelli said.