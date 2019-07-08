Five arrested in alleged Granite City drug house bust

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

Five people face drug crime charges in Madison County after a drug house bust in Granite City last week, police said.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, police received numerous complaints about drug trafficking concerns at 515 Thorngate Drive from County Board members and neighbors. Police executed a search warrant at the house on July 2 and there, discovered miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Chassidy D. Linhart, 43, charged with unlawful use of property and unlawful possession of methamphetamine,

Matthew W. Donithan, 23, charged with unlawful use of property and unlawful possession of methamphetamine,

Lacey N. Smith, 21, charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine,

Christopher S. Barr, 44, charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine,

Alexandra N. Hinson, 25, arrested on an active warrant for a unlawful possession of methamphetamine charge.

The investigation was assisted by the ILEAS Special Response Team, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, Granite City police, Madison County Planning and Development and Madison County Animal Control.