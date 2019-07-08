Owner of two medical laboratories sentenced to prison for health-care fraud

Don’t get scammed Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills.

A Madison County man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution for his participation in an illegal kickback scheme.

Anthony B. Camillo, 62, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit health-care fraud by U.S. District Court Judge Audre G. Fleissig, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis stated. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Monday.

According to court documents, Camillo, the owner of Allegiance Medical Laboratory and AMS Medical Laboratory, paid illegal kickbacks to “marketers” for urine and saliva specimens sent to the the labs for testing, the release stated. In some instances, doctors’ names were used on orders for the tests even though the doctors had never seen or evaluated the patients and did not know their names were being used on the orders.

The release stated that during the conspiracy, many disabled and elderly patients who lived in residential care facilities were repeatedly subjected to medically unnecessary testing. Camillo usually paid the marketers, who were operating in Missouri and other states, $150 to $200 for each specimen that Medicare and Medicaid in turn paid to the labs.

Camillo must pay $3,469,810 in restitution.