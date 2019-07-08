Dupo police searching for mother accused of abducting children from their foster home

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Dupo police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who allegedly abducted her two children from the foster home they were in.

On Monday, Fontriya Crumble, 34, was not granted custody of her children at a court hearing, and was told she could only have supervised visits with the children and their foster parents, Officer Jason Cooper said. Her children, Gika Ross, 16, and George L. Ross, 14, have been in the care of the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services since the end of May.

Later in the day, around 1:50 p.m., police say Crumble went to the foster home her children were in and fled in a red 4-door car, possibly a 2007 Chrysler Sebring with the Illinois license plate number AJ37246. Neither Crumble nor the children have been seen since.

Gika is identified as a black girl, 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black and burgundy braids, brown eyes and last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

George is described as a black boy, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weight about 120 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and last seen in a grey T-shirt, black jeans and black durag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dupo dispatch at 618-482-6767.