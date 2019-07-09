15-year-old killed in gunfire in Madison, two others wounded

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A 15-year-old was shot and killed Monday night and another juvenile and young man were wounded in Madison.

The circumstances around the shooting are not clear. The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been called out to investigate.

The shootings occurred in the 1500 block of 4th Street. A 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 21-year-old were shot at around 7:40 p.m., Fox 2 News reported. All were taken to an area hospital where the 15-year old died.

Names of the victims have not been released. Police Chief Nick Gailius told Fox 2 that police have a person of interest in custody and were looking for another.

Return to bnd.com later for more information on this developing story.