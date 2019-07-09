Woman found murdered in Washington Park

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Washington Park Police found the lifeless body of a 39-year-old woman after a couple who were driving in the area of 56th Street and Caseyville Avenue spotted the body and alerted police.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the victim as Sandra Reckmann. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:37 a.m. in the 1700 block of North 56th Street.

Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds said his officers went to the area after receiving the tip. “Then, they discovered the woman’s body. She appeared to have been shot several times,” he said.





Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said police have not identified any suspects or motive at this time.





He is encouraging anyone with information about this case to call Washington Park Police at 874-0115, Illinois State Police at 346-3990 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800371 Tips.



