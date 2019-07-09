Attempted car burglary at Caseyville motel leads to charges against 2 Missouri men

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Two men from Florissant, Missouri, were charged Tuesday in connection with an attempted car burglary early Monday at a Motel 6 in Caseyville.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric’s office charged Michael C Smith 29, with burglary, a class 2 felony, Caseyville Detective Danny Allison said. Smith also was charged with unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon; aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer causing in excess of $300 damage, and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer going 21 mph or more over the speed limit, all felonies.

Smith was the driver of the getaway car, which had been reported stolen out of Missouri.

Also charged was Travis L. Ward, 29, with burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both felonies.

Bond for both men was set at $200,000. Allison said.

Police said the two men and two others allegedly tried to burglarize a car at the motel. When police arrived, one was caught, but the other three fled the scene in a stolen car and rammed the Caseyville police cruiser. They crashed a short-time later on Interstate 64 and were caught while attempting to flee on foot.

The two other men involved the incident are still being held pending charges, Allison said.