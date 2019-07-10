Crime
Two women found killed in Washington Park within 24 hours
Illinios State Police are investigating two homicides in Washington Park within 24 hours of each other.
The body of the first victim was identified as Sandra Reckmann, 49, of Alhambra, a news release from police stated. She was found in an area of overgrown vegetation in the 1600 block of 56th Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
According to police, Reckmann was known to frequent the Bunkum Road at Kingshighway area of Washington Park.
The second victim was identified as Bridgett B. Williams, 56, of Washington Park, police stated. Her body was found by police on Wednesday around 3:10 a.m.
According to police, Williams was also known to frequent the Washington Park area.
It is unclear whether the murders are connected, according to police. Illinois State Police and Washington Park police are jointly investigating. No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone with information can call ISP Zone 6 Investigations Special Agent Travis Irwin at 618-346-3746 or Special Agent David Wargo at 618-346-3765.
