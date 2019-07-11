Man shoots stepson, paralyzing him, in ‘act of pure violence,’ police say

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Washington Park man is facing an aggravated battery charge after police say he shot his stepson in the neck, paralyzing him.

George A. Gannon, 62, is accused of approaching his stepson, Dennis Giblin, on the street outside of their home in Washington Park and shooting him in the neck with a handgun on April 6, charging documents from June 12 indicate.

According to Detective Matt Garrett with the Washington Park police, the shooting was a “pure act of violence.”

Garrett said there were several eyewitnesses to the shooting and that the investigation took several months to complete. Gannon was taken into custody Tuesday at a home he had been hiding out in. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail with $250,000 bail.

Giblin has been paralyzed from the chest down following the incident and remains in a care facility, Garrett said.