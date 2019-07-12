Sheriff’s department needs your help to identify these Caseyville robbery suspects

Surveillance photos show suspects the St. Clair County sheriff’s office is trying to ID The St. Clair County sheriff's department released these photos of suspects accused of robbing a Caseyville business in May. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The St. Clair County sheriff's department released these photos of suspects accused of robbing a Caseyville business in May.

The St. Clair County sheriff’s department is asking for the public’s help to identify two male suspects accused of robbing a Caseyville business in May.

About 1:30 a.m. May 23, two suspects driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a chrome grill robbed Morrison Plumbing, Heating & Air at 8124 Bunkum Road. Approximately 10 minutes later, the suspects returned with a third male suspect and stole additional items. Several work trailers were damaged during the burglary.

The Sheriff’s Department asks that you call investigator Gerard Spratt at 618-825-5716 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 if you can help identify the suspects.