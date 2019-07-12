Fight at public aid office leads to charges against Fairview Heights woman

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 24-year old Fairview Heights woman was charged with two counts of robbery and aggravated battery for beating up a woman she believed had something to do with he death of her brother. The suspect also took the other woman’s cell phone and keys.

Mieisha Lee, of 18 Emerald Lane, Fairview Heights was charged with two counts of robbery by the St.Clair County State’s Attorneys office Friday in relation to the June 14 incident.

East St. Louis Detective Ronald McClellan said Lee took the woman’s phone and keys while the two individuals were at the public aid office located at 275 n. Ninth Street in East St. Louis.

The charging document said Lee took the items “by use of force.” She was charged with aggravated battery.





McClellan said the suspect hit the victim in the head area and on her body with her fists.

The alleged victim is heard on a video saying she just had a baby. Video of the fight had been posted on social media, but has since been taken down.

Bond is set at $75,000for Lee, who has not been arrested yet.