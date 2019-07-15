Belleville man charged with 11 counts of possessing child pornography

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A 57-year-old Belleville man is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Jamie P. Canter was charged on July 3 with 11 counts of child porn possession with a victim under 13 years old, St. Clair County Court documents state. The photos depicted female children in lewd and sexual acts.

According to the documents, Canter had the photos from at least Jan. 30 to July 2. He was also charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine under 5 grams on July 2.

Online court records indicate that the case has pending grand jury actions. Canter was not in police custody as of Monday afternoon.

