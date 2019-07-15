Crime

Belleville man charged with 11 counts of possessing child pornography

A 57-year-old Belleville man is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Jamie P. Canter was charged on July 3 with 11 counts of child porn possession with a victim under 13 years old, St. Clair County Court documents state. The photos depicted female children in lewd and sexual acts.

According to the documents, Canter had the photos from at least Jan. 30 to July 2. He was also charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine under 5 grams on July 2.

Online court records indicate that the case has pending grand jury actions. Canter was not in police custody as of Monday afternoon.

