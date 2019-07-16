Two people charged with murder in 2015 home invasion shooting

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Granite City woman and an Edwardsville man have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Woodburn man in 2015.

On Monday, Chancey Y. Hutson, 29, and William D. Kavanaugh, 34, were each charged with three counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and residential burglary in Macoupin County.

According to what Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jennifer Watson told The Alton Telegraph, the two allegedly went to the home of Cody J. Adams in the 3000 block of Edwardsville Street in Woodburn with intentions to commit a theft. Watson said that Hutson and Kavanaugh knew Adams was home at the time.

Charging documents state that Adams struggled with Hutson and Kavanaugh before someone fired a single shot from a .38-caliber handgun, striking Adams in the upper chest and arm, the Telegraph report stated. Adams died from the gunshot wound and Hutson and Kavanaugh allegedly fled the scene.

“It has been a long time coming, and finally today those responsible have been charged,” Watson said.

Illinois State Police is investigating the murder, with participation from the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department.

According to FOX 2, both Hutson and Kavanaugh were already in police custody on unrelated charges when the most recent charges were filed.