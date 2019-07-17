Police nab three in carjacking, robbery outside park in Columbia

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

One adult has been charged and two juveniles have been named as suspects in a carjacking at a park in Columbia on Tuesday night.

Antwan L. Tompkin, 18, faces one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the incident, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police said that around 11:16 p.m., they were called to Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial Park near the batting cages for a report of a stolen black Ford Fusion. The person who made the call stated there were three people involved.

Police issued a message on the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network requesting assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Dupo Police Department and Millstadt Police Department.

Tompkin was arrested shortly afterward, police said. Information for the other two suspects, who have not been named because of their age, has been provided to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Columbia police said it is still investigating the incident.