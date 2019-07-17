Cahokia man shot and killed in parking lot of East St. Louis liquor store

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police are asking the public for help in solving the latest homicide in East St. Louis.

The victim was identified by police as Darnell C. Stewart, 32, of the 1100 block of Helena in Cahokia.

East St. Louis police were dispatched to Haymore Liquor store, 1301 N. Lynch Street, at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a shooting.

“Upon arrival, police officers found the victim had been taken to a St. Louis hospital,” Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said.

Stewart died at the hospital, police confirmed.

Stewart was gunned down in the parking lot of the liquor store, Jennings said. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Police have released photos of individuals wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. Two of the individuals shown in the photos were standing near the victim and the suspect at the time of the shooting, Jennings said.

Witnesses told police that a person of interest is possibly Hispanic and was seen leaving the area west on Lynch Avenue in a white sports utility vehicle described as a late model full-sized Chevrolet Suburban, Jennings said.

Evidence collected at the scene that leads police to believe the rear window of the SUV was shattered, Jennings said.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State police are working together on the investigation. The say it is imperative for the community to get involved and help them locate the those identified in the photos.

Anyone with information is urged to call East St. Louis Police, Illinois State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-371-TIPS, an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.