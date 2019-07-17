Metro-east man sentenced to 18 years in prison for gun, meth crimes

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

A Jerseyville man is heading to federal prison for 18 years after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges against him.

Erickson Deck, 45, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, a news release from U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Illinois Steven D. Weinhoeft stated.

On Jan. 28, 2018, Deck was found passed out in his car and blocking traffic in Alton, a release by the court stated. Inside his car, investigators found methamphetamine, a digital scale and a 0.357 revolver. At the time, he was prohibited from possessing a gun because of multiple prior felony convictions, including a 2009 domestic battery conviction in Jersey County, according to federal prosecutors.

Deck’s sentence includes three years of unsupervised release and forfeiture of the gun.

Several others were charged or sentenced on methamphetamine-related crimes in the Southern District of Illinois on Wednesday, including:

Leonard “Lenny” M. Falcone, 51, of Mt. Vernon, sentenced to 140 months in prison on a federal methamphetamine violation.

Timothy “Timmy” S. Smith, 41, of Johnston City, sentenced to 235 months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Adam R. Walker, 34, of Herrin, charged with unlawfully possessing over 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Ronald R. Springfield, 35, of Paducah, Kentucky, charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.