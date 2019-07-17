Crime
Maryville man charged with 6 counts of possessing, distributing child pornography
Federal program targets online child predators
A Maryville man faces six felony charges after an investigation into a child pornography distribution conspiracy led police to him.
Jeffrey Scott Fortner, 54, is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography on an online social media website, Capt. David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook.
The department’s Digital Forensic Unit launched an investigation into the site in an effort to isolate the origin of the distribution, Vucich said. On April 9, a search warrant was executed at Fortner’s house in the 3300 block of Mary Drive in Maryville.
There, police found evidence to charge Fortner with three counts of child pornography distribution and three counts of child pornography possession.
Fortner’s bail was set at $100,000. He was being held Wednesday evening at the Madison County Jail.
