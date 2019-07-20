Crime

FBI, Staunton police search for gun-toting bank robbery suspect

The FBI and Staunton police officers are searching for a gunman who robbed a Staunton bank of an undisclosed amount of money.

The man lifted his shirt to display a handgun in his waistband on Thursday at the BOS, or Bank of Springfield, at 417 W. North St. in Staunton.

No was injured in the robbery that occurred at 3:04 p.m.

“An unknown subject entered the BOS facility wearing older white shoes, gray pants, a black long sleeve shirt, gloves, a black ski mask, sunglasses, a black baseball hat and carrying an umbrella,” the FBI said in a news release.

Investigators did not release other information about the suspect’s description but they did release surveillance photos.

The suspect demanded that bank employees open their cash drawers and he grabbed money from the drawers. He left the bank walking north

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the FBI at 217-522-9675 or the Staunton Police Department at 618-635-3333.

Profile Image of Mike Koziatek
Mike Koziatek
Mike Koziatek joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 1998 as an assistant editor and is now a reporter covering the Belleville area. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee and grew up in St. Louis.
