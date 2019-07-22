Body of Belleville woman found shot on East St. Louis roadside

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

The body of a woman was found by police on the side of an East St. Louis road.

This time the female victim was located on Jefferson Street at Bellevue. Investigators say she had been shot to death.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Identified the victim as Amanda Legare, a white female with the last known address is the 500 block of South 17th Street in Belleville.

Dye said she was pronounced at 5:29 a.m. Sunday.

East St. Louis Police ad Illinois State Police are jointly investigating the homicide.

State Police continue to investigate the deaths of two women whose bodies were found within 24 hours of each other in Washington Park. Sandra Reckmann, 49, of Alhambra was found lying in overgrown vegetation and Bridgett Williams, 56, of Washington Park, was found at John Thornton Memorial Park.

Dye would not comment on whether police believe the deaths are related.