Belleville man found guilty of first-degree murder

Lester D. Jones

A Belleville man has been found guilty of the fatal 2017 shooting of Mario A. King in East St. Louis.

A St. Clair County jury found Lester D. Jones, 33, guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Jones was charged in January 2017 with shooting King, 38, in the neck in King’s apartment in the John DeShields Homes public housing complex at 1235 McCasland Ave. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones faces a potential life sentence, with a 45-year minimum term based on the sentencing enhancement for discharge of a firearm while committing the offense, according to St. Clair County States Attorney James Gomeric.

His sentencing has been set for September 5. He will be held at the St. Clair County Jail until then.