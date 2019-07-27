Marine man charged for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old family member

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A Marine man has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a 14-year-old family member.

Ronny L. Wick, 44, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse for allegedly rubbing his body against the girl “for the purpose of sexual gratification or arousal.” He was arrested by Marine Police Friday and transported to Madison County Jail.

Police said the allegations against Wick took place in Maryville. He was arrested after a joint investigation between both Marine and Maryville police departments.

Wick’s bail was set at $75,000 and he is ordered to not harass, intimidate or interfere with the personal liberty of the victim and two other females who are 16 and 4-years-old.

He was also ordered to stay away from the subject’s homes and to stay 500 feet from them at all times.

The Alton Telegraph reported Friday that Wick has a previous conviction for battery and that in Dec. 2017, his wife filed an order of protection, claiming the man had slapped a baby so hard “the blow left fingerprints.”

He also was accused of choking one of his children and placing a hand over her face.

“I am terrified for my children,” his wife said in a formal statement.