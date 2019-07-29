Swansea police ask for public’s help to find suspect who robbed Bank of Springfield

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Swansea police are looking for a man they say robbed the Bank of Springfield on Monday.

Around 11 a.m., the man walked into the business at 1717 North Illinois St., and handed the teller a note demanding money and inferring he had a gun, the Swansea Police Department posted on Facebook.

The teller complied and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of money, police stated. The man was seen leaving on foot southbound on Illinois 159.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, a red hat and possibly another hat underneath the first one, police suggested.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police checked the area and came across two men dressed similar to the suspect, but it was determined that neither of them had been involved in the robbery. One of those men had a warrant, however, and was arrested.

The scene was investigated by Illinois State Police, the FBI, Belleville police and their K-9 Unit. Swansea Det. Gary Reuter is working the case. Anyone with information can contact Reuter at 618-233-8114.

Any tips can also be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline for a possible $1,000 reward. That number is 866-371-8477.