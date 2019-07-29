Crime

Shirtless man breaks into Red Bud High School, mops and leaves wearing theater costume

Red Bud

Police in Red Bud are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that broke into Red Bud High School on Sunday.

Just after 1 a.m., surveillance video captured a shirtless man wandering around the school, a Facebook post from the Red Bud Community School District #132 stated.

The post said the man “did a variety of things inside” the building, including some minor vandalism. The surveillance videos the district shared show the man mopping in the school’s weight room.

The man left the school wearing a costume, presumably taken from the stage in the old gym. The suspect has short hair and a light beard, with three tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Bud police at 618-282-6118 or email the chief at policechief@cityofredbud.org.

