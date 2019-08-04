Two shot, one dead, in East St. Louis in separate weekend shootings

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

One man was killed Saturday night in East St. Louis while another was wounded in separate shootings.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. identified the dead man as Domonick White, 34, of 1117 Upper Cahokia Road in Cahokia. He was the second shooting victim of the day for police.

The victim in the first shooting was not identified by police as they are continuing to investigate the shooting and no one is in custody in relation to the shooting.

A medical condition was not immediately available. Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said the unnamed victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a St. Louis hospital. Beyond that, Jennings had no further details on the victim. East St. Louis police requested assistance from Illinois State Police. So, the police investigation into the two separate shootings is being investigated jointly.

East St. Louis police received a call at 4:34 p.m. from a caller who reported shots fired man down at 56th and Belmont Avenue.

While in route to that scene, a second call came in that told police the victim was at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville.

“Officers were dispatched to 56th and Belmont Avenue initially, but a second call sent them to Touchette where they learned the victim was taken to a St. Louis hospital,” Jennings said. This victim’s identity was not released by police because the shooter has not been caught.

Asked whether the Belmont location was the site of the shooting scene, Jennings said, “We believe it happened between 61st and 68th Streets. But, we are not certain. We have no information on a motive. And, we can’t comment on what evidence we collected or did not collect,” Jennings said.

While police were investigating this shooting, they received a second call to go to the Gompers Homes apartments at 650 N. 6th Street in reference to a call that a gunshot victim was down and laying in the roadway.

Cortez Slack, chief of public safety, said the call went over police airwaves and officers with the East St. Louis Housing Authority and East St. Louis police heard it about the same time.

“The call came out at 4:30 p.m. saying shots fired in the Gompers. We had officers in the area who heard the shots. They went around Sixth Street where they found a 34-year-old black male laying on the ground, deceased,” Slack said.

The victim was at the Gompers Homes visiting someone who lives there police said..

“His body “was found between the alleyway and the front of Building 12,” Slack said.

While State Police are leading the investigation, Slack said, “We are assisting them with whatever leads we develop.”

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the public’s help is needed.

He said people have to be the eyes and ears of their neighborhoods to help police capture the people who are making the community unsafe.

Perry wants anyone with information to help police find the person who is responsible for the shootings to call the East St. Louis Police Department at 482-6700, Illinois State Police at 346-3990, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-371-TIPS (8477). this is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.