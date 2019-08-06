Woman shot Saturday has died, second East St. Louis murder victim of the weekend

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A woman who was shot Saturday in East St. Louis died Monday at an area hospital.

The victim was identified as Kiara Collins of East St. Louis, according to Police Chief Kendall Perry. Her age was not immediately available.

She is one of two people who were shot Saturday in the city, both of whom have died.

Perry said police received a call reporting a shooting in the vicinity of 56th Street and Belmont Avenue. When police arrived on scene they located the victim. She was taken to a St. Louis hospital with life-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said on Sunday. East St. Louis Police had requested assistance with the investigation.

Perry said he did not know the motive for the shooting. He said the case is still being investigated. He wants the public to know that police cannot solve these cases alone. And to keep the neighborhoods safe, the people who live in the neighborhoods where the shootings are happening need to call police with information.

“We cannot be everywhere. But, we want to catch the people who are doing these shootings. We want anyone who can help us to call us so we can get these guys with guns out of our neighborhoods,” Perry said.

While police were investigating that shooting, they received a call about another shooting at the Gompers Homes a public housing project located at t50 North Sixth Street.

“The call came out at 4:30 p.m. saying shots fired in the Gompers. We had officers in the area who heard the shots. They went around to Sixth Street where they found a 34-year old black male laying on the ground, deceased, “ said Cortez Slack, chief of public safety for the East St. Louis Housing Authority.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the man as Domonick White, of 1117 Upper Cahokia Road, Cahokia.

“His body was found between the alley way and the front of Building 12,” Slack said. White was at the Gompers Homes visiting someone,Slack said.

Slack said Tuesday there have been no new developments in that case.

Anyone with information regarding this these shootings is urged to call East St. Louis police at 482-6600, Illinois State Police at 346-3990, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-371-TIPS (8477). This is an anonymous tip line that pays up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.