At ‘Justice for Kane’ trial, two experts say it wasn’t a fall that killed the toddler

Grieving mother talks about her 2-year-old son’s death Lindsey Friess talks in September 2017 about the death of her son, Kane Friess-Wylie. Her then-boyfriend, Gyasi Campbell, was charged with first-degree murder eight months after the child's death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lindsey Friess talks in September 2017 about the death of her son, Kane Friess-Wylie. Her then-boyfriend, Gyasi Campbell, was charged with first-degree murder eight months after the child's death.

An emergency room doctor and the St. Louis forensic pathologist who examined Kane Friess-Wylie on the night he died in April of 2017, said his injuries were not consistent with the narrative given by the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother.

At least 20 people, mostly supporters of Lorie Friess, Kane’s grandmother, filled the seats at the St. Clair County courthouse Tuesday morning for day two of the trial against Gayasi Campbell, who is accused of killing the 2-year-old in 2017. Many of them wept or exited the courtroom during the testimony of Dr. Erin Ely, an assistant medical examiner in St. Louis who conducted the autopsy on the child’s body.

She determined that the cause of Friess-Wylie’s death was blunt-force trauma and that the manner of death was homicide.

Campbell, who has been out of police custody since his bond was reduced in April 2018, wore a dark blue dress shirt and black pants as he sat and listened to the witnesses the prosecution called during the first half of the day of testimony Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The first of those witnesses was Dr. Qumar Zaman, the pediatrician who attended to Kane the night he was brought in to the St. Elizabeth Hospital emergency room on April 13, 2017.

Zaman could not identify Campbell, but testifed that the person who brought Kane to the hospital that night was a young, African-American man who appeared to be “very, very anxious.” Campbell, the accused, fits the physical description the doctor gave. Zaman said the man told the ER nurse that he was either “a stepdad or boyfriend (of Kane’s mom).”

The doctor said Kane was unresponsive and “in critical condition.” He said he intubated Kane to assist in his breathing and ordered a CT scan, which revealed several hemorrhages around the 2-year-old’s brain and so much swelling that it caused the partition in the middle of the brain to shift to one side.

SHARE COPY LINK Protesters gathered outside the St. Clair County courthouse Thursday afternoon to rally for justice for Kane Friess-Wylie, a toddler who died in April 2017.

Zaman said he was concerned about the pressure build on Kane’s brain and discussed with doctors at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital taking the boy into neurosurgery. He said he was “not surprised” when he learned later that Kane had died. Zaman would not speculate on what had caused the injuries.

The prosecution also questioned Ely, who testified that Friess-Wylie had multiple injuries, including bruises on his face, abdomen and arms and legs.

Ely said that it’s difficult to accurately date bruising, but that it probably was not the result of any medical intervention that would have happened after he was brought to the hospital.

When prosecutors displayed photos from the autopsy, many in the courtroom began to weep and had to leave.

Ely indicated that there were no “gross abnormalities” from the neck down on Kane’s body, but that there was ample evidence of a traumatic brain injury on his head, especially when the tissue was viewed under a microscope.

Ely said that this type of injury is usually seen in people who have been in high-velocity car crashes, have fallen from a significant height, or have been abused.

Campbell claimed Kane fell in the bathtub, but Ely testified that the injury was not consistent with a fall of less than six feet. She said the injuries could have resulted from a hard strike to the head.

Ely told the prosecution there is a 1 to 3 percent chance the skull would be fractured in the kind of fall described by Campbell, and of that percentage, only 1 percent would have resulted in the kind of hematoma revealed by the autopsy.

Campbell’s trial is expected to last the rest of the week.