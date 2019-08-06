Eight from Southern Illinois indicted in federal court on child sex charges

Traffickers online look for vulnerable youth Victims of sex trafficking are different than victims of almost every other kind of crime. They’ve been groomed so deeply overtime by a trafficker that they don’t see themselves as victims, said Detective Andrew Matthews of the Fort Worth Police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Victims of sex trafficking are different than victims of almost every other kind of crime. They’ve been groomed so deeply overtime by a trafficker that they don’t see themselves as victims, said Detective Andrew Matthews of the Fort Worth Police.

Eight men were indicted in U.S. Distric Court Tuesday for trying to have sex with children.

The incidents for which the men are charge occurred from July 19-21, U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft said. The indictments are part of “Operation Independence Day,” and FBI-led undercover initiative against child sex trafficking.

“No minors were actually harmed,” Weinhoeft said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the initiative led to the the recovery or identification of 103 child victims and the arrest of 67 sex traffickers nationwide.

In Southern Illinois, all eight incidents occurred in Wlliamson County, Weinhoeft said.

Those indicted Tuesday include:

.Lawrence A. Bangs,39 from Herrin,

. Jesse A. Cantu, 43, from, Mt. Vernon,

Jorge L. Leal, 34 of Marion,

Neal J. Keane, 28, of Tucson, Arizona

Bret M. Feldscher, 27, of Herrin,

James M. Davis, 63, of St. Louis,

Hank D. Yoast, 46 of Herrin,

Rick E. Garner, 43 of Sesser.

If convicted the eight men face a minimum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and could receive life behind bars.. The offense also carries a possible lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

“Those who exploit children gain access to children through various means, including social media,” Weinhoeft said. “Cases like these remind us that serious dangers are no further away than a child’s cell phone.”

The cases were investigated by the FBI, with assistance from the United States Marshal Service, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Herrin Police Department.

“The beginning of the school year is a great opportunity for parents to take a closer look at their children’s internet activities and start a conversation about how to stay safe on line,” Weinhoeft said.