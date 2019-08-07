Cahokia police identify 5 men wanted in bi-state theft ring

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police in Illinois and Missouri have released the names and photos of three men they believe are involved in a theft ring in both states. The names of two other men also were included in their release.

After thefts at undisclosed businesses in Cahokia, the police department posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying that they want residents and businesses to know the identity of the men to help prevent further thefts.

In the post, police identified:

Melvin Elijah Holmes, 25, of St. Louis, known to be violent

Sean D. Parks, 25, of St. Louis

George Paul M. Ross Jr., 26, of St. Louis, known to be armed

Anthony Holmes, age and address not released

Kristopher Evans, age and address not released

There have been multiple vehicles used in the thefts, the post stated. The investigation is being conducted by several agencies, including:

St. Louis Metro

Ladue

St. Louis County

Maplewood

St. Charles city

Arnold

Sunset Hills

Florissant

Jefferson County

St. Clair County

Police said anyone with information about the men should call 911 and not approach the men. Anyone with tips can call Detective Matthew Mason of the Cahokia Police Department at 618-332-4209.