Cahokia police identify 5 men wanted in bi-state theft ring

Police in Illinois and Missouri have released the names and photos of three men they believe are involved in a theft ring in both states. The names of two other men also were included in their release.

After thefts at undisclosed businesses in Cahokia, the police department posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying that they want residents and businesses to know the identity of the men to help prevent further thefts.

In the post, police identified:

  • Melvin Elijah Holmes, 25, of St. Louis, known to be violent
  • Sean D. Parks, 25, of St. Louis
  • George Paul M. Ross Jr., 26, of St. Louis, known to be armed
  • Anthony Holmes, age and address not released
  • Kristopher Evans, age and address not released

There have been multiple vehicles used in the thefts, the post stated. The investigation is being conducted by several agencies, including:

  • St. Louis Metro
  • Ladue
  • St. Louis County
  • Maplewood
  • St. Charles city
  • Arnold
  • Sunset Hills
  • Florissant
  • Jefferson County
  • St. Clair County

Police said anyone with information about the men should call 911 and not approach the men. Anyone with tips can call Detective Matthew Mason of the Cahokia Police Department at 618-332-4209.

