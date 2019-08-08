Police find Belleville man fatally wounded, shot at least 7 times in Washington Park

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Belleville man died Wednesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Washington Park.

Washington Park police officers found the victim lying at a residence in the 5700 block of Avon Place near the rear of a vehicle parked in the driveway

The 34-year-old man, who police have yet to identify, died later in a St. Louis area hospital. St. Louis City Medical Examiners Officer could not be reached for comment.

Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds said the victim was shot at least seven times. and said there are currently no suspects or motive for the shooting, Bonds said.

No other details were immediately available.