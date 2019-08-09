Police stop would be car burglary in Cahokia, arrest armed juvenile

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A juvenile was caught by Centreville police after he and three others attempted to burglarize vehicles on Helen Court in Cahokia Thursday morning.

Police are still looking for the other three who were with him, the Cahokia police chief said.

Police Chief David Landmann said police acted on a phoned-in tip.

“The caller said there were two males with guns on Helen court trying to bream into some vehicles. When police arrived, they had fled the scene,” Landmann said.

They were in a black GMC Yukon, the chief said.

“My officer picked them up near Walmart,” said Landmann. “They were circling around some vehicles on the Walmart Parking lot. The officer followed them until he got assistance. The went down Camp Jackson to (Interstate) 255 north bound to Mousette and onto 50th Street in Centreville.

“They turned right on Church Street and stopped near Russell Avenue in Centreville.”

He said Cahokia police never cased them.

“They stopped, probably exhaust they knew they were being followed,” he said.

Four males exited the vehicle and started running through the field. Centreville police caught one juvenile, Landmann said. Three others are still being sought by police, he said.

The Yukon was stolen in St. Louis, he said.