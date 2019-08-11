Man attacked couple and their son with knife during argument in Millstadt, police say

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A homeless man faces multiple felony charges following an alleged altercation with a Millstadt couple and their son last month.

Roy W. Beers, 48, was charged Aug. 5 with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery and one count of assault, according to Capt. Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Fleshren said police were called to the scene of a reported stabbing July 31 at a residence in the 8600 block of Illinois 163 in Millstadt. There, they learned Beers was staying with a couple, both 44, and their 19-year-old son. Around 9 a.m., he got into a fight with the couple and allegedly pulled out a knife.

During the struggle for control of the knife, Fleshren said Beers swung the knife and cut the woman, while continuing to fight with the men. All three suffered minor, non-life threatening wounds from the knife, Fleshren said. They refused medical treatment.

Beers’ bail was set at $50,000. He remained in custody Sunday at the St. Clair County Jail.