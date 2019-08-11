Crime
29-year-old woman found dead in car in East St. Louis; police investigating as homicide
Violence and unsolved murders in East St. Louis
A 29-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a car near Ohio and 15th streets Sunday morning. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim, Kisha Tolson, was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. His records showed a Granite City address for the victim.
East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police are jointly investigating the case. ISP Master Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said East St. Louis police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 10:30 a.m.
“The victim was found unresponsive inside of a red Chevrolet,” Hochmuth said.
Tolson was the only person in the vehicle. Police are not saying whether she was the driver or not. Dye said Tolson was pronounced at 10:30 a.m.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call East St. Louis Police at 618-482-6600 or Illinois State Police at 618-346-3780. If calling ISP, ask for Hochmuth or Colin Suvick.
