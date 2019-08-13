Washington Park man shot while walking to Centreville store

Study says St. Louis is the least-safe city in U.S. A WalletHub study found St. Louis the least-safe city out of a list of 182 locations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A WalletHub study found St. Louis the least-safe city out of a list of 182 locations.

A man was shot in the back while he was walking to a Centreville store just after midnight Tuesday.

The victim was not identified by police. The shooter remains at large.

Centreville Detective DeMarius Thomas said the shooting occurred at 12:10 a.m. while the victim and two of his friends were walking to Gold Start store in the 6900 block of Old Missouri Road.

Thomas said the shooter came from behind the store and shot the victim in his lower back.

“He is not cooperating with police,” Thomas said.

Police are continuing to look for the shooter, Thomas said.

“The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from the bullet,” Thomas said.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call the Centreville Police Department.