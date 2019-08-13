Police look for vehicle driven in attempted smash-and-grab at Save-A-Lot

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

East St. Louis Police are looking for driver of a truck who attempted to drive through the front doors of a local grocery store and steal the safe inside.

Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers are looking for a black and silver Chevrolet pick up truck that shattered glass at the business located at 10 Vieux Carre Dr. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours Tuesday.

“We received a call at 3:14 a.m. about the incident,” Perry said.

Perry said the owner told police noting was taken from the business.

But Tuesday afternoon, workers were at the store measuring and cutting wood to fix the gaping hole in the store’s door.

Attempts to reach the owner were not successful.