Three arrested after leading police on car chase from East St. Louis into Missouri
Two juveniles and an 18-year-old woman were arrested following a Wednesday morning police chase that started in East St. Louis and went into St. Louis, shutting down westbound lanes on Interstate 44.
No charges have been issued, but East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the suspects were breaking into vehicles and using a stolen car breaking into vehicles.
“We have had a rash of burglaries and car break-ins in the south end area and we have been trying to stop the burglaries for some time now,” Perry said.
“Officers pursued them into Missouri while they rammed one of our police units. They ended up crashing on Interstate 44,” Perry said.
Perry said the suspects were taken to Cardinal Glennon at St. Louis University hospital for treatment after the incident. An officer who sustained an injury was also treated.
Perry said the three suspects are from Illinois and that police are still investigating the case.
