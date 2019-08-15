Crime

Shiloh man charged with sexually abusing teen girl for years

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States

One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. By
Up Next
One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. By
Shiloh

A Shiloh man faces two counts of sex abuse charges after an alleged victim told police he assaulted her as a teen.

Douglas K. Johansen, 45, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Thursday following a police investigation, the Shiloh Police Department said. His bail is $50,000.

Police said that a week ago, an adult woman came forward to report that Johansen had abused her from 2011 to 2014, when she was 14 to 17 years old. The woman said the abuse had occurred at several locations, including Johansen’s home in Shiloh.

Johansen remained in police custody at St. Clair County Jail on Thursday.

Profile Image of Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic
Hana Muslic has been a public safety reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018, covering everything from crime and courts to accidents, fires and natural disasters. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
  Comments  