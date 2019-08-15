Shiloh man charged with sexually abusing teen girl for years

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Shiloh man faces two counts of sex abuse charges after an alleged victim told police he assaulted her as a teen.

Douglas K. Johansen, 45, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Thursday following a police investigation, the Shiloh Police Department said. His bail is $50,000.

Police said that a week ago, an adult woman came forward to report that Johansen had abused her from 2011 to 2014, when she was 14 to 17 years old. The woman said the abuse had occurred at several locations, including Johansen’s home in Shiloh.

Johansen remained in police custody at St. Clair County Jail on Thursday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW