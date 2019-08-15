Crime
Shiloh man charged with sexually abusing teen girl for years
A Shiloh man faces two counts of sex abuse charges after an alleged victim told police he assaulted her as a teen.
Douglas K. Johansen, 45, was charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Thursday following a police investigation, the Shiloh Police Department said. His bail is $50,000.
Police said that a week ago, an adult woman came forward to report that Johansen had abused her from 2011 to 2014, when she was 14 to 17 years old. The woman said the abuse had occurred at several locations, including Johansen’s home in Shiloh.
Johansen remained in police custody at St. Clair County Jail on Thursday.
