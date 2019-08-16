Woman shot in leg in East St. Louis is not cooperating with police

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A 49-year old woman was shot in the leg on Lynch Avenue at 11th Street in East St. Louis Thursday.

Police have not captured the shooter, but East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the victim is not cooperating with police.

Perry said police believe the victim, who he identified only as being a white female, was pushed or jumped out of the vehicle at about 1 p.m. Thursday.

“The victim was shot once in the leg,” he said. “She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her wound.”

Perry said police do not know what kind of car she was riding in.

“The victim said she doesn’t know what happened and she declined to give any more information,” he said. “She was taken to St. Louis University.”

Asked whether police think this shooting could be tied to the two women who were killed in Washington Park, Perry said he wasn’t sure. Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds could not be reached for comment.