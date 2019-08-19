Police say Belleville man threatened girlfriend with razor blade and blow torch

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

A Belleville man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening his girlfriend so bad she feared for her life, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says.

Jamison S. Davis, 23, was charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and aggravated assault. His bail is $125,000. He remained in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on Monday afternoon.

According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a house on Club Congress Road in New Athens on Friday in reference to a domestic battery.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, told deputies she had run away from her boyfriend, who forced her to meet him at the house. She told police that when she got there, he held a razor blade to her neck, threatened her with a blow torch and a broomstick and strangled her.

The woman’s boyfriend was taken into custody later that day without incident, the release stated. The woman did not require medical treatment, but did suffer from minor cuts and bruising.