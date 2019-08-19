Crime
Police investigating death of woman found in East St. Louis home
The lifeless body of a 37-year old East St. Louis woman was found by police early Sunday morning.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Taneka Price of the 2600 block of Natalie in East St. Louis. Price is the only granddaughter of former Washington Park mayor Cynthia Stovall Hollinsworth.
Dye said Price was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m. Sunday. She was found in front of a home in the 700 block of Alhambra Court, police said.
The cause of death has not been determined, Dye said.
“The cause is undetermined until toxicology reports return,” he said.
East St. Louis police Chief Kendall Perry said foul play does not appear to be a factor.
“It didn’t appear there was foul play, but we are not certain,” he said. “We are going to wait on the toxicology reports to determine the cause of death.”
Dye said the toxicology reports could take about three weeks.
East St. Louis Police generally call for assistance from Illinois State Police for assistance in homicide investigations. At this point, ISP has not received a request for assistance.
Price’s family had no immediate comment.
