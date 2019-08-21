Police search for suspect cutting through roof to steal from 2 Cahokia restaurants

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police are looking for the person who cut the through the roofs of two Cahokia restaurants, climbed inside and stole more than $5,000.

In the most recent burglary, Saturday at Taco Bell, located at 1616 Camp Jackson Road, the suspect cut a hole in the roof of the business to let himself in. Once inside, he cut the door hinges off of the safe and stole more than $2,500, Captain Dennis Plew said. Employees called police about 6:45 a.m. to report the theft.

In a similar robbery Aug. 8 at Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1691 Camp Jackson Road, “the suspect cut a hole in the roof, dropped down into the business through the ceiling went into the office, cut the door off of the safe and took over $2,500,” Plew said.

Police are trying to connect the two robberies, Plew said. “The method of entry is the same. And the method of taking more than $2,500 is the same.”

Plew said police are looking into all possibilities but he said police are not looking specifically at current of past employees.

Police are looking at video surveillance from the businesses. From the video, police determined the suspect entered the Taco Bell at about 3:30 a.m. and the KFC about 4:30 a.m. on the day of the robberies.

Anyone with any information to help police solve these crimes is urged to call the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.