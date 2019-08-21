Wood River woman arrested after police discover heroin in her apartment

The punishment for drug crimes in Illinois Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's what you'll face if you're caught with marijuana, cocaine, heroin or meth in Illinois.

A 41-year old Wood River woman was arrested shortly after police found heroin in her apartment, which she said she was delivering.

Kelly A. Hart of 300 Grand Ave., Wood River, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance during an undercover drug investigation by the police department’s drug unit. More charges could be coming on her her and two other occupants who were found inside the apartment.

A judge set Hart’s bond at $60,000. She also had outstanding drug for her arrest in Madison County and Jersey County. Two others inside of her apartment, Graham J. Ladd and Gregory A. Livingston, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Ladd, 24, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Wood River for “failure to appear in court on a theft charge” according to a press release from Bradley D. Wells, the chief of the Wood River Police Department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Livingston, 35, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois (MEGSI) for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located 1,000 feet from a park, the release also stated.

Livingston also had an outstanding warrant from Jersey County. Ladd and Livingston also listed Hart’s Grand Avenue address as their own.

Neither of them are listed on the occupancy permit with the city of Wood River, Wells said. The occupancy permit shows that Jacqueline L. Ladd is the sole occupant of the residence. She was given a citation for occupancy violation, Wells said.