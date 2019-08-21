Police trying to identify suspects in aggravated battery at Frank Holten State Park

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying three suspects they say robbed a man at Frank Holten State Park on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the scene of an aggravated battery at the park, a news release from ISP stated. A man had reported that three people had robbed using a baton.

According to ISP Trooper Theodore Tebbe, it is unclear if the man was injured during the incident.

Tebbe said the suspects robbed the man of his wallet, cell phone and car keys. They did not steal his car, however. Tebbe said police are investigating what else they may have taken.

The release stated the suspects fled the scene when another car entered the park.

The suspects were spotted at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget for several hours on Tuesday morning. They left Pop’s around 8:30 a.m. in a gray Dodge Charger, then traveled to Hammerstone’s in Soulard in St. Louis before arriving at the park, according to the release.

The suspects were described as:

a black male wearing a white jacket, red hat and blue jeans

a black male wearing a red St. Louis Cardinals shirt, red hat and blue jeans

a black female with long black hair wearing a black dress

Police have released surveillance photos that show the suspects at one of the businesses that morning. Anyone with information related to the crime can call Trooper Tebbe at 618-315-7307.