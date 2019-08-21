East St. Louis police find man dead inside of a building he was working in

Violence and unsolved murders in East St. Louis Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases.

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man inside of a building where he was working on 73rd Street in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police are jointly working to find out why the man was shot and who did it. His identity was not released.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said the East St. Louis police received a call at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday “about a subject deceased inside of a building on 73rd and State Streets.”

Hocmuth said the man was found at the building at 7228 State Street.

The victim, a 53-year-old East St. Louis resident, was inside in the rear of the building when police located him. He had been shot, Hochmuth said.

She could not discuss what, if any evidence police have gathered, but said police are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call ISP Special Agent Derek Weh at 618-343-5239, East St. Louis police at 618-482-6600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866- 371-TIPS.

Wednesday’s victim was the 22nd homicide in East St. Louis this year.