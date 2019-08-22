Major Case Squad investigating after man found dead in car in Cahokia

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

The body of an unidentified white male was found in a car on Mildred Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated.

The man’s body was found in a car in the 700 block of Mildred, said Cahokia Police Captain Dennis Plew said.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said his unit was notified at about 7 a.m. He described the victim only as a white male, age 35. His identity his being withheld pending notification of his family.

Fleshren also said the man had been shot.

“No other information about the manor of death will be released to protect the investigation,” Fleshren said.

Fleshren said anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332 4248.

This is a breaking story. Stay connected to bnd.com for developments.