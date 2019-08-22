Swansea dentist accused of billing Medicaid for procedures he never performed

Don’t get scammed Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ameren Illinois gives tips on how to avoid scams after metro-east communities are being targeting with fake utility bills.

A dentist with an office in Swansea has been indicted on 13 counts of health care and wire fraud after prosecutors say he billed Illinois Medicaid hundreds of thousands of dollars for dental procedures he never performed.

Dr. Yun Sup Kim, 48, of St. Louis, was charged with 12 counts of health care fraud and one count of wire fraud in connection with his dental practice, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois stated.

In all, it is alleged that Kim collected more than $700,000, which prosecutors want paid back to the state.

According to the indictment, from September 2014 through the end of 2017, Kim falsely billed Illinois Medicaid for cavity fillings and surgical tooth extractions. Examples from 10 former patients are outlined in the indictment, more than half of which involved claims to cover the expense of filling cavities.

The indictment charges that those claims were false and that, in many instances, the teeth Kim said he had filled never had cavities to begin with. The indictment also states that Kim is accused of falsifying dates of service on numerous occasions to evade billing rules involving reimbursements for dental sealants.

On one occasion in 2016, the indictment states, Kim billed Illinois Medicaid for a dental exam, fluoride treatment and tooth cleaning on a 10-month-old girl who was not a patient and had only two teeth at the time. The allegegation that he billed for services that were not rendered triggered the single count of wire fraud.

Kim will appear in federal court on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. A trial date has not been set yet.

Each charge of health care fraud is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The wire fraud count carries a 20-year statutory maximum prison term. Supervised release on each count is capped at three years.